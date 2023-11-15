Previous
Hungry Caterpillars by dkbarnett
Photo 1423

Hungry Caterpillars

I am enjoying watching the many caterpillars on the swan plant in the garden. It is a good thing it is a well established plant because these caterpillars are munching away rapaciously!
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous capture
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise