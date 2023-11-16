Previous
Next
Camellia by dkbarnett
Photo 1424

Camellia

First of all, I am sorry that I haven't been active on here for the last two weeks. Have really missed looking at everyone's photos. I will try to look back, but I think it will be impossible to catch up. I took this photo at home before leaving for Auckland for two days for hubby to have a medical appointment. Little did we know that we would get the call up for available organs for a liver and kidney transplant. Hubby only had one week on the official transplant list, so the call up was an incredible surprise.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
390% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Great close-up. It's like a little sun!
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise