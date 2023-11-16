Camellia

First of all, I am sorry that I haven't been active on here for the last two weeks. Have really missed looking at everyone's photos. I will try to look back, but I think it will be impossible to catch up. I took this photo at home before leaving for Auckland for two days for hubby to have a medical appointment. Little did we know that we would get the call up for available organs for a liver and kidney transplant. Hubby only had one week on the official transplant list, so the call up was an incredible surprise.

