Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1425
Curtains
We arrived at the hospital 6:00 AM for a myriad of tests relating to the transplant. This was in the hospital room while waiting for hubby to head to theatre.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2382
photos
108
followers
109
following
390% complete
View this month »
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
Latest from all albums
619
1425
620
1426
1427
621
249
250
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th November 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
curtains
,
hospital
,
black&white
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close