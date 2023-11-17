Previous
Curtains by dkbarnett
Photo 1425

Curtains

We arrived at the hospital 6:00 AM for a myriad of tests relating to the transplant. This was in the hospital room while waiting for hubby to head to theatre.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

