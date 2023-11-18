George looks happy with his surgery!

This is George the monkey. It is Rocky's favourite comfort and he is very attached to George. Adelle sent 'another' George up to look after Grandad. The anaesthetist said he would look after George as well and this is how he arrived back from theatre - with a bandage and a couple of drains!

The day of surgery was a long one. Hubby went into theatre at 4:30 in the afternoon. I was getting updates from the transplant co-ordinators throughout the night. 9:30 pm to say the old liver was out, 12:00 pm to say the new liver was in, 4:00 am to say they had stabilised the blood pressure and were ready to start putting in the kidney, 6:00 to say the kidney was in, and they were taking him to recovery. 7:30 am my daughter and I arrived at ICU only to find he had been taken for a CT scan. Then we overheard someone talking to a tv camera operator that "there have been four (transplant) surgeries and one is a re-do!" At 9:00 am I had a ring from the surgeon who said the blood flow to the liver is compromised and hubby had to go back to theatre urgently! Then a phone call from her again at 1:00 pm to say she thought she had solved the problem! What a relief! Then another anxious wait for a doppler scan to confirm that the liver was well perfused!