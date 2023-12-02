Previous
Symonds Street Cemetery by dkbarnett
Photo 1440

Symonds Street Cemetery

I needed to buy a few things in town so walked to the city from the hospital. I had to walk because our car had been stolen the previous day!! Such a cheeky theft. The perpetrators had changed us from being registered owners nearly twelve months earlier, then made an insurance claim for 'lost' keys. The insurance company arranged a locksmith to acquire two new sets of keys and the perpetrators then accessed the secure car park and drove off with it. I fortunately discovered the theft pretty quickly. You can imagine my disbelief when I realised my car was gone! This cemetery is really old and I love the unkempt look.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great capture that works so well in B&W.
Wow cheeky car thieves indeed. Hopefully you have the full support from your insurance company.
January 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot but the story of your car theft is shocking. It sounds so well planned as though the thieves had been watching you and were very organised.
January 5th, 2024  
