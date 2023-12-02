Symonds Street Cemetery

I needed to buy a few things in town so walked to the city from the hospital. I had to walk because our car had been stolen the previous day!! Such a cheeky theft. The perpetrators had changed us from being registered owners nearly twelve months earlier, then made an insurance claim for 'lost' keys. The insurance company arranged a locksmith to acquire two new sets of keys and the perpetrators then accessed the secure car park and drove off with it. I fortunately discovered the theft pretty quickly. You can imagine my disbelief when I realised my car was gone! This cemetery is really old and I love the unkempt look.