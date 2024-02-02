Previous
Auckland Sky Tower by dkbarnett
Auckland Sky Tower

This is all we can see from our apartment now!! A new apartment building is going up between us and the tower. I'm not even sure it has got to full height yet so soon we might not even be able to see this much.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

Wylie ace
so disappointing to lose your view! But this colourful bit is lovely. You must be very close to it!
February 6th, 2024  
