Photo 1483
Auckland Sky Tower
This is all we can see from our apartment now!! A new apartment building is going up between us and the tower. I'm not even sure it has got to full height yet so soon we might not even be able to see this much.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
lights
auckland
sky-tower
Wylie
so disappointing to lose your view! But this colourful bit is lovely. You must be very close to it!
February 6th, 2024
