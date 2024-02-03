Sign up
Photo 1484
Finally
After seven long years the pool in our apartment complex has finally been reopened after major repairs needed to be done. The decor hasn't changed at all but the grandchildren have grown!!
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2461
photos
109
followers
107
following
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1482
629
1483
1484
261
1485
1486
1487
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd February 2024 5:34pm
Tags
portrait
,
pool
,
grandchildren
Rick
ace
Cute capture. Good that they finally got the pool back in order.
February 7th, 2024
