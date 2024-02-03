Previous
Finally by dkbarnett
Photo 1484

Finally

After seven long years the pool in our apartment complex has finally been reopened after major repairs needed to be done. The decor hasn't changed at all but the grandchildren have grown!!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Photo Details

Rick ace
Cute capture. Good that they finally got the pool back in order.
February 7th, 2024  
