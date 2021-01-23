Previous
23rd January 2021
23 / 365

23rd January 2021

Day 311 since the start of the 1st lock down.

It was a grey and wet day so I only ventured out for my Guardian from Sainsbury’s.

In the afternoon I finally tackled the task of dusting the glass shelves in the living room which I had been putting off since I had taken the Christmas decorations down. In the event it only took about half an hour and they look so much better. I experimented with the new trigger handle I’ve bought for spraying the light in the front bedroom as well - it was so much easier.

This is a storm cloud at sunset. Very impressive colours but does it signal the snow we are supposed to be getting tomorrow - the second time in a week it has been forecast.
Emma Durnford

