Previous
Next
30th January 2021 by emmadurnford
30 / 365

30th January 2021

Day 318 since the start of the 1st lock down.

After the sunshine of Worthing yesterday the weather reverted to it’s normal heavy rains and grey skies. The good news is that Mum and Ian finally had their first dose of vaccine this morning - they had the Oxford Astra Zeneca one.

This photo is my amazing ‘spray’ booth I have contracted before my attempt at spraying the light tomorrow. My paint for the ceiling also arrive but on opening the parcel it was obvious that the pot had somehow been damaged and the bubble wrap was full of paint - great! Back to the supplier for a refund .
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise