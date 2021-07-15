15th July 2021

1 year, 111 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Sadly we headed back home today although the sky was grey and there was a little drizzle to send us on our way. The cottage has been a great place to stay and it really has felt like a mini holiday.



On route I was determined to use our National Trust cards and so we stopped at Ickworth Hall which has a very impressive elliptical central ‘hall’. As usual with these sort of places I found the gardens moe interesting and there was an interesting ‘stumpery’ comprising of a lot of massive tree root balls.



The drive back was wet but the traffic kept moving. Sydney is well although rather elderly and wobbly - obviously pleased to see us.



We enjoyed a Chinese take away to finish our break.

