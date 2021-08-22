22nd August 2021

1 year, 149 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



The sun came out today on improvement on yesterday’s weather: we are still taking it gently as Mum is still quite delicate whilst taking her antibiotics so we just walked over to Bushy Park and the Woodland Gardens. It was great to see the shire horses from Operation Centaur getting ready to give rides around the park. I tweeted to publicise them but it wasn’t until later in the day that someone kindly let me l ow that I had hash-tagged them as #ShiteHorses!!! Very rapid delete and correct...



In the evening I cooked roast chicken with all the trimmings with fruit and meringues.



Final shock as I was getting ready to go to bed. Mum called for me and it shot down, she had found a tick on her leg, obviously picked up from Bushy Park. In all my time going there I have only seen two ticks on my clothes, not on me. I had to break out our medical tweezers and perform my first ever tick extraction. The little bugger was well latched on and I remembered the twisting action to ensure no part of it was left behind that could get infected. I did a good job but poor Mum had to put up with a lot of pulling.

