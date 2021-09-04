4th September 2021

1 year, 160 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



The day arrived. Sydney was still hanging on so the appointment with Georgia the vet at the local vets had to go ahead at 3.15pm. We were so sad but Sydney did not seem too distressed to be put into his carry container which he was last in when we bought him home from Squires over two and half years ago. Georgia was so nice and the deed was done in fifteen minutes after her assurance that it would be totally painless and I am pleased that Sydney retained his reputation as a very friendly hamster and did not bite or misbehave!



We walked home and had little time to think about it as we had organised a meal with Robert and Sue coming to us some time ago. This time I was responsible for most of the meal - salmon with lemon sauce made by Colin to start, lock down chicken potatoes and beans for main course and only my second baking of St Clemantine tart for dessert. It was a really nice evening, food went down well and we did not get to bed until 1.30am!

