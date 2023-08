4th April 2023

Today we headed over to Kew Gardens and arranged to meet John there as well. We got therein good time taking the 65 bus from part way up Kew Road to the Lion Gate. It was a lovely day and the daffodils were still out.



We walked through the woodland area to the bird feeders again and then looked to see how well the cherry blossom is coming on which will probably need another visit.