4th May 2023 by emmadurnford
After popping over to Steph’s for a hair trim first thing, the domestic activities continued today as I vacuumed around the entire house. In the evening it was over to Kew for my photo club and it was an early start as I was on unlocking duty. The lecture was good though so having to have a speedy dinner was made up for.

Today’s photo is next doors cat - Whisky who visited earlier in the day as he likes a bit of attention and a snack whenever he can get it as he is rather neglected by his actual owners - the neighbours next door!
