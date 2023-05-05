5th May 2023

I had a meeting with the Fulwell secretary this morning to discuss my photo club function next month. I had been rather worried as the third house manager over the past few years has suddenly resigned - somewhat under a black cloud - and I wasn’t sure who would be running with it. My mind was put at rest and to be honest it will be a pleasure working with Murray and Lynn rather than Robert the last house manager.



Afterwards I popped into Squires and was pleased to find that I need to restock another 120 cards - now the challenge of getting a purchase order!



My last task the day was to make a Victoria sponge cake for Mum and Ian’s arrival tomorrow and some more cleaning which to be frank, the house needed! Todays photo is of the bunting in Watts Lane ahead of the Coronation of King Charles the third… technically he is already the King but we need some pomp!

