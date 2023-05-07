7th May 2023



Today was a considerably improvement on the weather of yesterday and there was actually sunshine! As Mum and Ian have to go to Gatwick later today for their very early flight tomorrow, I cooked lunch - salmon with all the trimmings as not too heavy but will save them having to get dinner in the Premier Inn!



In the afternoon we went for a short walk down by the lock and we are finally allowed on the local island which was nice. Then the time came for me to drive to Gatwick, Colin stayed behind and actually the drive was very straight forward with no delays and thanks to the Premier Inn, I did not have to pay the usual £5 to drop off. Safe flight Mum and Ian.

