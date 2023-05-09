9th May 2023

Finally, after the cancellations back in snowy December, we drove to Mere before driving on to Longleat for the first of my animal experiences given to me for my birthday last year. We were early even after stopping for breakfast at Hillbrush so we had time to check in at The George pub in Mere where we are going to stay tonight. It’s a really old place dating back to the 17th century and we have a nice large room at the front of the pub overlooking the market cross. It seems to have everything we could need including a kettle and comfy bed so it will be fine for a nights stay.



We dropped off our bags and then drove on to Longest just a twenty minute journey away. My first ‘experience’ was back with the Aardarks, first visited in 2018. As before, we had a nice long time and I got to feed the couple with raw minced beef and live meal worms - lucky I was wearing glove. There are lovely creatures even though they sleep for most of the day. They are friendly and love being scratched almost as much as they both love mealworms!



After my session (which Colin managed to get in on as well), we explored the rest of the area and headed for the koalas along with new joey Hazel. The koalas (not at the park in 2018) were fairly still although Hazel was moving around quite a bit. The weather was intermittent with heavy rain but we still managed an ice cream before heading back to the George for a rest and evening meal. Good food and afterwards we strolled around the little town to work it off. A good day.

