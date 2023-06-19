19th June 2023

I nipped into Kingston by bus this morning and successfully changed a belt, got a refund, changed Colin’s boxer shorts and picked up some stuff in Waitrose - all in just over an hour. That was in addition to an Apple Genius Bar appointment to try and resolve an issue with my phone. The chap was very good but it seems be a software issue and so fingers crossed it doesn’t happen again if it does I now knowhow to clear it.



Back for coffee and I tried oat milk this time as I have been having some problems with our very large excellent caffe frappés that Colin has been making - it does seem to be gentler on my stomach so I think I will conduct an experiment with real milk, lactose free milk and oat milk although I do not intend to cut out dairy (I like cheese too much!).



Todays photo is the lovely wild roses that I photographed a few days ago as they have now fully opened and look stunning although they do not last for long.

