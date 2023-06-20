20th June 2023

I drove Colin to the hygienist this morning as parked up in my usual fave car park at Marble Hill House. It was very pleasant working on my laptop with the car door open for fresh air.



I was only there fo half an hour or so before I was called for a pick up and then drove onto Twickenham for a card count at Waterstones. I have endless problems with the manager at this shop and today was no different as my complete range of cards are still not on display despite Fathers day having come and gone. Yet another email required but I have to grovel in case they decide not to stock me at all. At least Church Street was looking jolly with all the Union flags out in celebration of local small businesses.



On to Squires for the third count in 2 months and another problem shop. There are three lines totally sold out and a further five with just one left. Despite constant approaches for a purchase order but keep getting flimsy excuses so, like Waterstones, yet another email is required.



The good news is that both places need stocking up, the bad news is I have to get them to agree to that even though they have sold out and both they and I are losing money.



The afternoon was mainly spent trying to sort out the speed of the wifi and our BT contract… a somewhat fruitless task that resulted in me going to to buy fruit cake in M&S as therapy!!



