21st June 2023

Today is the Summer Solstice - the shortest day of the year and one of the hottest as well. I really should have remembered to get up early and take a sunrise photograph... but I forgot!



After 24 hours to cool down a little (metaphorically) I wrote emails to Squires and Waterstones in Twickenham to try and get cards delivered. In the afternoon I had a catch up call with Hester whom I have not spoken with recently which was nice.



Todays photo is of the two Jasmine plants outside out back door which seem to have fully recovered since the effects of the very cold weather and drought and now have more flower buds than ever before.

