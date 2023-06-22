22nd June 2023

We drove out fairly early in the morning (for us) as Colin wanted to check on his Mum and Dad’s grave to see how it is looking. It is in Twickenham cemetery about a fifteen minute drive from us. The grass had obviously got very long but has been recently cut. The grave is in pretty good condition although I will need to repaint the incised lettering and we gave it a bit of a tidy. Colins Mum and Dad's resting place is the low level grave on the right and is NOT the grave with the plastic flowers!



A brief ice cream stop at Lidl which inevitably turned into a larger shop and then back home to cool down and prepare for the last meeting of my photo club this ‘term’ which is via Zoom.