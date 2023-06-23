23rd June 2023

Today we had a long drive to the Horses Trust as part of a birthday present voucher we had given to Karen along with afternoon tea. The traffic was heavy but moving on the M25. It was a lovely day - hot and sunny - we arrived first so had time for a quick walk around.



I spotted a field of Shetland ponies and popped over to give their ears a scratch. A little ginger and white pony came up to me and was enjoying his attention until he decided my arm looked tasty and chomped down on it. It was rather painful to say the least and I was left with a pretty impressive teeth shaped bruise which got progressively worse throughout the day!



Karen and Charley arrived and we walked around the stables where the horses were seeking attention and not a living lunch! There are some lovely horses - many have retired from active service with the Household Cavalry or the Mounted branch of the Met Police. There are also those who were rescued from abuse and neglect an arrived in an awful way. They look so good today and can live out their lives in comfort.



After an ice cream we headed onto part two of the day - afternoon tea and nearby Missenden Abbey. We’ve never been here before but it is very picturesque and after a bit of a wait we were seated and enjoyed a full tea with a glass of bubbly (Colin was driving so I had his). It was a lovely day and I think Karen and Charley had a good time as well.



Back to ours in heavy traffic for a cup of tea and we were still full later so just cheese and biscuits! Footnote - an email from Waterstones - there’s a problem with the most recent card order in that they don’t want it… I sense another problem developing.

