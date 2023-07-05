5th July 2023

Our last full day in York and it was a bit nippy this morning. We decided to actually go into the York Minster which we have not done before (or at least Colin has abut fifty years ago!). It is pretty impressive and my favourite area was the attached Chapter House with lots of stone carved creatures and people which I photographed and plan to make a montage of - results above!



We went down into the crypt and saw some Roman foundations and water course and the cables used to stop the tower leaning, placed back in the 1970’s. A very interesting visit.



When we came out the wind was whipping up and the temperature seemed to have dropped which was not great as I’d left me fleece back at the apartment. We decided to treat ourselves to the second set of Fat Rascals this trip and walked back to the apartment for tea, rascals and a rest. In fact they were so filling we didn’t feel like eating out so juts bought some bacon and tomatoes to eat later on.



We walked back out down to the cathedral and got to see the Peregrine falcon youngsters practicing their flying and calls from the spires above. I’ve really enjoyed our visit to York.



Footsteps today - 11,094

