18th July 2023.PNG

I went to Landmark this morning with the intention to discuss sales, collect cards and discuss next years photo club exhibition. In the event, Debbie was on a course and Abi was out to lunch so it was a flying visit to drop off an invoice.

I dropped library books back and then did a count at Waterstones in Teddington who need another 100 cards which is good news. The bad news is that I had a fairly quick reply to my email to Twickenham where I learned the manager I had been contacting actually retired back in April and that Waterstones are redoing local cards in shops. I am hoping the is only the ones where I am taking space in their spinner and so far have not heard anything about my spinners in Teddington and Richmond. They are so petty and I simply cannot understand their thinking as I am making a large profit for them. I feel rather deflated at the moment.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Emma Durnford

