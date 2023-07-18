18th July 2023.PNG

I went to Landmark this morning with the intention to discuss sales, collect cards and discuss next years photo club exhibition. In the event, Debbie was on a course and Abi was out to lunch so it was a flying visit to drop off an invoice.



I dropped library books back and then did a count at Waterstones in Teddington who need another 100 cards which is good news. The bad news is that I had a fairly quick reply to my email to Twickenham where I learned the manager I had been contacting actually retired back in April and that Waterstones are redoing local cards in shops. I am hoping the is only the ones where I am taking space in their spinner and so far have not heard anything about my spinners in Teddington and Richmond. They are so petty and I simply cannot understand their thinking as I am making a large profit for them. I feel rather deflated at the moment.

