17th July 2023

It was a lovely day today so we decided to get some fresh air and exercise and walk to Ham House to see the lavender which I had seen from photographs on Facebook.



The trees are looking lovely along the tow path and I noticed a lot of butterflies - Red Admirals and Commas amongst them.



The lavender was truly stunning in amongst the topiary Box cones. It was in full bloom and we could smell it before we turned the corner into the walled garden - the flowers were covered bumble bees and butterflies. It was difficult to capture the display in photographs.



We stopped for a coffee in the cafe in yet more beautiful walled market gardens and then began to walk back when we spotted the shire horses of Operation Centaur working on cutting the hay meadow in front of Ham house. One was called William and depute having just had a break he was more interested in taking his tie and ruling the other horses stride!

