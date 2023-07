16th July 2023

I delivered Annabel’s print this morning which she was very grateful for as was I at selling another print. This is the rose bush outside our garage which I photographed a month or so ago but is now flowering again.



It was the Mens Tennis finals at Wimbledon (I managed to avoid watching very much as not into sports) - in the event I did in fact watch the last half an hour and the new Spanish chap - Carlos Alcaraz won at only twenty years old! New faces at Wimbledon now which is nice.