Previous
Next
20th July 2023 by emmadurnford
184 / 365

20th July 2023

Today I made up the 200 cards needs for Teddington and Richmond mainly so I could bin the horrible highly statically charged strips off the cellophane wrappers in this weeks bin.

Today’s photo was taken to send my sister who is a successful printmaker. She is currently working on a set of book covers which made me remember the time I photographed for a book cover which she was not aware of. My photo is of the memorial to the people killed during the July 7th bombing on London in 2007. I had to lie on my back to get the effect the author wanted of the memorial structure converging in the sky.

In the evening our friend John came over for dinner which was nice. It wasn’t a posh dinner part but we wanted to invite him over as his wife passed away last December and understandably he is finding it very difficult to work out his days and how to occupy himself. He has a fascinating past most of which is covered by the official secrets act!
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise