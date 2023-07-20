20th July 2023

Today I made up the 200 cards needs for Teddington and Richmond mainly so I could bin the horrible highly statically charged strips off the cellophane wrappers in this weeks bin.



Today’s photo was taken to send my sister who is a successful printmaker. She is currently working on a set of book covers which made me remember the time I photographed for a book cover which she was not aware of. My photo is of the memorial to the people killed during the July 7th bombing on London in 2007. I had to lie on my back to get the effect the author wanted of the memorial structure converging in the sky.



In the evening our friend John came over for dinner which was nice. It wasn’t a posh dinner part but we wanted to invite him over as his wife passed away last December and understandably he is finding it very difficult to work out his days and how to occupy himself. He has a fascinating past most of which is covered by the official secrets act!

