29th July 2023

Not a good day today as poor Colin had toothache where he has had a lot of dental work before. We thought it would be easy to get an emergency appointment via his own dentist but it was not. In the end we had to call NHS 111 for help. They were very efficient and within half an hour he had spoken to a dental nurse and another half an hour had spoken with an NHS dentist in Hounslow. It was an interesting drive to Cranbrook but after a brief wait he was seen by a really good dentist and walked away having been x-rayed and with a double prescription for antibiotics.



Later in the day I want to Broad Street and managed to find most of what I wanted reduced in Superdrug and Boots on special offers.



Todays photo is of a little plant clogging to life on a wall on the railway bridge - a quick Google revealed it was a Yellow Corydalis - a plant from the Southern Alps which has naturalise here!

