30th July 2023

Colin is taking his antibiotics today so we are spacing out meals. It was also the Twickenham village fair and music festival. We decided to walk to Twickenham Green to see the fair but as we arrived it started raining and to be honest it was not that impressive, just a few stalls and a singer who wasn’t that good. We stopped for a warming coffee (and a cake - breaking the diet) in a place I have seen many times but not stopped in and it was very good and gave us time out of the rain which had not let up at all by the time we left. We continued into Twickenham as it was also the annual music festival.



Last year I visited with Mum and Ian during the heatwave and we tried to keep cool in the shade and I bought us all all ice creams. This year we tried to stay dry under trees and I got rather cold as I did not have a jacket on!



The music was good and much better than the woman singing on the Green. However, I was really chilly and the rain was not letting up at all so we decided to give in and get the bus home. I had to change when home as I was so wet and it took me quite a while to warm up again - summer in the UK!!

