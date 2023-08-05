5th August 2023

Unusually we headed up town today despite the weather and the forecast being pretty dire with rain all day! Colin finally has his cafe latté class today which I gave him a voucher for at Christmas - 2021! The location was near Southwark in one of the arches under the railway. We got there in good time and I left him there at 12.30 with a plan to wander around the Tate Modern as at least it would be dry. This was going well until an alarm sounded and resulted in a mass evacuation from the Tate back into the rain again which is the point at which I took this photo.



I wandered back exploring the area to the coffee shop. The rain continued for most of the rest of the day. We walked to Borough market hoping to get some lunch but unsurprisingly it was heaving with people. There were some great food stalls but nowhere to sit so we gave up and took the tube to Westminster and then St James as Colin wanted to look at the site of New Scotland Yard. It is unrecognisable now as a new tower blocks in its place. We walked - in the rain - down to Wilton Street near Victoria station and Colin treated me to a late lunch, early dinner at his meet up place of Loco Mexicana which was excellent.



We walked a total of 15,397 footsteps also almost walking off the Mexican meal!

