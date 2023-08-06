Previous
6th August 2023 by emmadurnford
6th August 2023

Colin was working a lot in the garden today trimming hedges which have grown amazingly well due to a lot of rain and the warmer weather a couple of months ago.

I worked on the computer. This is an impressive male Large White (a.k.a. cabbage white) which is one of a number which seem to be attracted to our ivy hedge.
Emma Durnford

