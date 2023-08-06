Sign up
215 / 365
6th August 2023
Colin was working a lot in the garden today trimming hedges which have grown amazingly well due to a lot of rain and the warmer weather a couple of months ago.
I worked on the computer. This is an impressive male Large White (a.k.a. cabbage white) which is one of a number which seem to be attracted to our ivy hedge.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
0
0
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
3870
photos
16
followers
16
following
59% complete
View this month »
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
0
2023 - 365 Project
iPhone 11 Pro Max
6th August 2023 4:32pm
white
,
large
,
butterfly
,
cabbage
,
lepidoptera
