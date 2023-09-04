4th September 2023

At last, after weeks of planning the day has come for us to travel down to Folkestone before getting the Shuttle to France early tomorrow morning. First I managed to enter a travel competition, apply for the Orleans House Christmas event, post a parcel and buy a new toothbrush!!



I packed the car and somehow we seem to have less stuff - or I have packed better than when we went to Spain this time last year. I drove down to Folkestone and it was a fairly straight forward drive of around 2-hours. It’s very hot in the room but it’s well appointed and we had a nice meal in the restaurant opposite and an even nicer surprise when I came to pay the bill as it was only just over £40 for 2-courses and drinks - result.

