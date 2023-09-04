Previous
4th September 2023 by emmadurnford
245 / 365

4th September 2023

At last, after weeks of planning the day has come for us to travel down to Folkestone before getting the Shuttle to France early tomorrow morning. First I managed to enter a travel competition, apply for the Orleans House Christmas event, post a parcel and buy a new toothbrush!!

I packed the car and somehow we seem to have less stuff - or I have packed better than when we went to Spain this time last year. I drove down to Folkestone and it was a fairly straight forward drive of around 2-hours. It’s very hot in the room but it’s well appointed and we had a nice meal in the restaurant opposite and an even nicer surprise when I came to pay the bill as it was only just over £40 for 2-courses and drinks - result.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Emma Durnford

