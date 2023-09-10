10th September 2023

Up a bit later this morning to explore the town of Saumur. We walked along the river giving us a good view of exactly how clear and how shallow the river is at this point. Despite the high humid temperature and assurance of BBC Weather that it should actually be sunny, the rain started and we dipped in and out of various shops and restaurants to keep dry. This had the advantage that we were able to find a nice place to eat this evening and pop into the Carrefour that I found last night.



We popped back to the apartment for lunch and as the weather improved, we went back out in the car this time to explore across the bridge where we promptly got stuck as the main road had closes and so seemingly had all the side roads. Eventually after many detours we found our way back across the bridge into town where we then headed a little inland to visit France’s biggest ‘Dolmen’ (and one of Europes) - a Neolithic system of stones which surprisingly is actually in a locals back garden. After bringing the buzzer on his garden gate, a man charged us €4 each and allowed us to explore the structure and then visit his home made museum. It was all rather strange but interesting. Somehow it didn’t have quite the impact when situated next to a modern house!



After a brief stop to check the times of boats trips on the Loire we headed back for a sit down before walking out - still in hot and humid temperatures for a meal int eh restaurant we had booked this morning. It was good but nothing quite matches the excellent meal in Blois in Le Castelet or the Magret duck on our second night.

