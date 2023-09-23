Previous
23rd September 2023 by emmadurnford
23rd September 2023

I’ll try not to think that the time two weeks ago we were walking in 34 degree heat around the beautiful d’Azay le Rideau and last Saturday we were visiting Bayeux and Port de Bessin. Teddington Post Office is a close second best - even though there was no post for us!

Later today Colin and I continued the research into the school in Blois that is looking increasingly like the one he stayed in back in 1958 - intriguing. We’re now awaiting a reply from a message and email he sent to the school for further information - I hope Google translate was accurate!

Today is the Autumn Equinox - our garden is just showing a tiny bit of warmth in the leaf colour and a few leaves down on the lawn.
