21st October 2023 by emmadurnford
21st October 2023

Oh my goodness. I actually caused the vacuum to overheat this morning as I vacuumed the entire house from bottom to top and it gave up the ghost in our bedroom - the last place to clean. I think I have salvaged it by taking it apart, cleaning the filters and emptying the bag I also think I burned up about a thousand calories during the process.

Karen an dIan came over a little earlier and we all watched the rugby.

The menu for the evening was starters of mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto followed by a main course of Colin’s lemon chicken, roast potatoes, roast carrots and parsnips with beans. Dessert was my mango and lime pavlova - tasted good but I think the filling was a little more runny that I wanted. After all that I am disappointed not to have taken a photos of our meal… another Wordle I’m afraid.
