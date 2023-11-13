Previous
Next
13th November 2023 by emmadurnford
316 / 365

13th November 2023

A quick trip to Richmond today to count cards in Waterstones and then a very quick turnaround to make them up before delivering tomorrow. We took the car and drove back via the golf club for Colin, Squires to buy more supplied for Mr Huffkins and also Lidl for our own supplies.

It was a very long meeting on Zoom in the evening to discuss the plans for next years photo club exhibition. Christmas is clearly coming to Richmond although I cannot really moan as I was making up Christmas cards in July for delivery in September/October.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise