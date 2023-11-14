Sign up
317 / 365
14th November 2023
Still raining. I finished packing for our short trip to Lille for Colin’s birthday, departing by Eurostar tomorrow.
I nipped into Richmond by train to deliver the cards and then back to Teddington to deliver the other branch of Waterstones cards. All stocked up for a bit now.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2023 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th November 2023 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rain
,
station
,
trains
,
cold
,
western
,
transport
,
south
,
teddington
