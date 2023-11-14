Previous
14th November 2023 by emmadurnford
14th November 2023

Still raining. I finished packing for our short trip to Lille for Colin’s birthday, departing by Eurostar tomorrow.

I nipped into Richmond by train to deliver the cards and then back to Teddington to deliver the other branch of Waterstones cards. All stocked up for a bit now.
Emma Durnford

