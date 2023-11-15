15th November 2023

Our second trip abroad in less than two weeks- we’re doing well.



I had planned a trio to Lille a number of months ago to celebrate Colin’s birthday although I had originally planned to go to Budapest and Vienna. However, despite micro-planning the trip down to choosing restaurants and trains, at the last moment I got cold feet about booking as the weather is so cold and wet in November - apparently it’s the wettest month so I bottled it and went for Lille instead as it is so close and does not involve any flying. I dropped Colin and the cases at Teddington station and then drove quickly back as I had marked our space outside of the house with boxes which we are not really supposed to do. I walked briskly back and we made our way up to St Pancras and all the lifts were working - result.



The most complicated part of the journey was trying to fin the correct exit out of the Eurostar station at Lille to find the taxi rank!



The hotel is really nice, very central and I had booked the one and only suite with a massive balcony with views over the city. There are fresh flowers and a big bathroom so we are quite happy.



I had also booked a table at ‘Bistromnes’ near the hotel for our evening meal - my French was tested again as the menu on a slate board did not have an English translation - nice meal. This is the view of one of the churches in the city as we walked back to the hotel.

