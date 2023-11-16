16th November 2023

Happy Birthday Colin!



Needless to say it was thumping down with rain which was rather disappointing as I had changed my mind on going to Budapest because of the rain and had hope for better things in France. I arranged a pile of presents and cards for Colin on our table and they went down well - especially the Apple tags! We took our time as the weather was so bad and had a leisurely breakfast downstairs which was really nice. We headed out into Lille with a plan to take the tram to a city suburb called Roubaix to see the Musee La Piscine. It continued to rain.



It was still raining when we arrived in Roubaix but it was a pleasant walk up a street to La Piscine. I had read about this amazing Art Deco swimming pool that then fell into disrepair but was later revitalised as an art gallery retaining the pool inside. It really was stunning and the art was very good as well including ceramics by Picasso. Eventually we decided to brave the rain again and return back to the hotel.



I had booked a table at La Fleur de Lille for dinner which was a bit of a walk across the town in the cobbled old quarter. It was quite up market dining with an unusual menu. My main course included bright pink cauliflower. It was an experience although sadly not the best meal we have had. We made our way back to the hotel and finished up with a coffee in the bar there. Unfortunately I think the pink cauliflower was a step too far and I had a very bad stomach in the evening which was not the best end to the day.



(12,153 footsteps despite the rain)

