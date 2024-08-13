Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2490
52 Week Challenge - Emerging
The description said:
Newly formed. Coming into being. Starting to exist.
One rose dying and the next coming into her full glory right behind.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3738
photos
122
followers
94
following
683% complete
View this month »
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
16th August 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
dying
,
emerging
,
wsb-52wc-2024
,
52wc-2024-w23
Leave a Comment
