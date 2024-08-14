Previous
Another Old Barn by farmreporter
Another Old Barn

There are just a few old barns around. This is not really barn country like it was in Eastern Ontario. The huge herds of cattle here would rather roam free on the open range than submit to the comforts of clean straw in a confined barn.
