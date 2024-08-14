Sign up
Photo 2490
Another Old Barn
There are just a few old barns around. This is not really barn country like it was in Eastern Ontario. The huge herds of cattle here would rather roam free on the open range than submit to the comforts of clean straw in a confined barn.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3736
photos
122
followers
94
following
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
Tags
barn
,
abandoned
,
alberta
,
bins
