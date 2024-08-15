Previous
52 Week Challenge - Centered by farmreporter
Photo 2491

52 Week Challenge - Centered

We are to compose our photo with the subject in the middle of the frame.
So I did - with a hawk as the icing on the cake!
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise