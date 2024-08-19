Previous
Nature Abstract by farmreporter
Photo 2494

Nature Abstract

This fungi growing on a log suited the purpose for using macro to do abstracts for this week's get pushed challenge. I hope ....
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Wendy

@farmreporter
Wendy
@kali66
Here is one macro that I managed to grab when I was away. Will try your suggestion of a water drop on a flower petal tomorrow.
August 25th, 2024  
