Farwell Canyon

Farwell Canyon had a landslide that blocked Chilcotin River that flows through it. That landslide damned the river behind, which flooded the canyon and destroyed heritage properties when it finally broke.

The salmon that spawn in this area have yet to return because the water is still too muddy for them.

But - the sandy slopes of Farwell Canyon have done this before, and will probably cave in again to change the landscape once more.