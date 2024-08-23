Sign up
Photo 2496
A Painterly Effect
Hubby preferred this version of Azure, Alberta shot (done on Aug. 30th) while I preferred the realistic panorama view.
But, since I do have empty spots, here it goes!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3747
photos
122
followers
94
following
Tags
field
,
mountains
,
hay
,
elevator
,
farm
,
grain
,
bales
,
landscape-70
