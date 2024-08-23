Previous
A Painterly Effect by farmreporter
A Painterly Effect

Hubby preferred this version of Azure, Alberta shot (done on Aug. 30th) while I preferred the realistic panorama view.
But, since I do have empty spots, here it goes!
Wendy

