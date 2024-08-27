Sign up
Previous
Photo 2498
52 Week Challenge: Toys
The challenge said ‘Bring them to life.’ So I cheated with this sweetie who looks pretty lifelike anyway. They just don’t make dolls like her anymore!
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Tags
doll
,
wsb-52wc-2024
,
52wc-2024-w34
