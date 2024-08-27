Previous
52 Week Challenge: Toys by farmreporter
Photo 2498

52 Week Challenge: Toys

The challenge said ‘Bring them to life.’ So I cheated with this sweetie who looks pretty lifelike anyway. They just don’t make dolls like her anymore!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise