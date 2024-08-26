Previous
Playing With Fire by farmreporter
Photo 2497

Playing With Fire

For Week 24 of the 52 Week Challenge which says capture an image of fire taking care not to overexpose the flames.
I enlisted Hubby and his bad habit (his words) for this challenge since we presently have a fire ban on in our province.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise