Rigaud Train Station

It is now boarded up and fenced off. It must have been a fine building in its day!

According to Wikipedia; Rigaud station was a commuter rail station in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada. The station originally opened in 1891, and was eventually served by the AMT Dorion-Rigaud commuter line, with one round trip train per day. In 2010, AMT ended service after Rigaud was unable to pay the annual fee.