College Bourget
College Bourget is a private school in Rigaud with students from pre-school all all the way high school graduation.
I have driven school bus to it on numerous occasions and have found the students to be very polite and conscientious.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
college
,
bourget
,
for2020
Lynda McG
ace
Nice building
February 17th, 2020
Dianne
A grand piece of architecture.
February 17th, 2020
