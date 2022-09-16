Sign up
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 16
On the road again and another stop under a bridge to let the dogs out.
I rather liked the curve of the bridge and how it disappeared into the distance.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
3348
photos
145
followers
101
following
96% complete
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
nf-sooc-2022
